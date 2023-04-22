Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather

There were 289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,857 in the last 365 days.
TEXAS, April 22 - April 22, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather impacting parts of Texas beginning today through this weekend. A storm system is expected to bring an increased risk of severe thunderstorms to the Texas Hill Country on Saturday—including large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and potential flash flooding—with the threat likely to shift to South Texas on Sunday.
“The State of Texas is ready to respond to severe storms expected in Central and South Texas today and in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. "As we monitor the development of anticipated storms, state and local emergency response personnel are on standby to help support Texas communities throughout the storms. I urge Texans in these regions to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of local emergency response personnel to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe."
At the Governor's direction, TDEM has activated the following state resources to support severe weather response operations:
TDEM has the following state resources on standby to respond if conditions warrant:
TDEM has alerted all members of the Texas Emergency Management Council to be prepared to support response and recovery operations across the state.
Texans are urged to take severe weather safety preparedness precautions, including making an emergency plan, heeding warnings of local officials, and monitoring local weather forecasts. Texans can visit texasready.gov for severe weather safety information.