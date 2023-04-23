Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,968 in the last 365 days.

04/22/23 – EARTH DAY VOLUNTEERS HELP CLEANUP OʻAHU STATE PARK

Posted on Apr 22, 2023 in News Releases, slider, State Parks
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  April 22, 2023

EARTH DAY VOLUNTEERS HELP CLEANUP OʻAHU STATE PARKTo view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/820185866

(SAND ISLAND STATE RECREATION AREA, OʻAHU) – Saturday morning, more than four dozen people helped the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) conduct an Earth Day cleanup. Volunteers showed up to help enhance areas around the Sand Island State Recreation Area roadway, clean up the shoreline, and learn about the impacts of single-use plastics and marine debris.

The cleanup event was part of DSP’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability and protect parks and natural areas.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout for our Earth Day cleanup event,” said Kekai Mar, DSP Park Interpretive Program Specialist. “It was inspiring to see so many people come together to make a positive impact on the environment.”

The event was made possible through the support of the Hawaiʻi Softball Foundation, Global Preservation Initiative, and the Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response. DSP would like to extend its thanks to everyone who participated in the event and helped make it a success.

# # #

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

HD video – Sand Island SRA Earth Day Cleanup (April 22, 2023): https://vimeo.com/820185866

Photographs – Sand Island State Recreation Area Earth Day Cleanup (April 22, 2023): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/c923osgrojsj90f/AADF-D3AHQ6NrQ0wRTPiTF_da?dl=0

DSP Volunteer Opportunities – https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/volunteer/

 

 

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

You just read:

04/22/23 – EARTH DAY VOLUNTEERS HELP CLEANUP OʻAHU STATE PARK

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more