Brown Books Kids Releases New STEM Picture Book About Bees for Earth Day

According to Fair Planet, one in six bee species are regionally extinct, and more than 40% are vulnerable to extinction. Positive association begins with children at an early age, and in Annabelle Bee and the Butterfly Tree (Brown Books Kids; on sale: April 4, 2023) debut author Debra Raso O'Connor shows readers the good nature that bees can bring to our planet. A fun list of bee facts is included on the last page, serving as a valuable STEM tool for educating children on the environmental impact of bees and how they function as individuals in a hive.

"This whimsically illustrated tale of friendship will captivate young readers. It highlights the human skills of kindness and cooperation while teaching the reader about the jobs of pollinators in their ecosystem — and the importance of bees!"—Ann Hobbie, Author of Monarch Butterflies and Former Chair of the Monarch Joint Venture Board of Directors

SUMMARY: In Annabelle Bee and the Butterfly Tree, Annabelle meets a monarch butterfly named Benjamin. Despite being different species, Annabelle and Benjamin quickly become best friends. Annabelle even saves Benjamin from humans trying to catch him with a net! Soon after sparking this new and exciting friendship, Annabelle learns from her mom (Queen Bee) that they must move to a new hive. This puts Annabelle in a difficult spot. She does not want to lose her new friend, but she also does not want to lose her family. Annabelle must put her thinking antennas on and problem-solve.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Debra Raso O'Connor is a mother, retired pediatrics nurse, gardener, amateur artist and needle worker. She was born in Montreal, Canada, and lived in Quebec and Ontario before her husband's transfer to Texas, where she lives now. Annabelle Bee and the Butterfly Tree is her first book and the result of her desire to write a story for her grandchildren. You can find her online at www.DebraRasoOConnor.com , and give her a buzz on Facebook and Instagram @debrarasooconnor.

