LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics Awarded $200,000+ in Funding at San Diego Angel Conference V with Relavo Winning at Least $150,000 and Athletiverse Receiving at Least a $75,000 Investment

Winning team and runners up representing sports influencer marketing, prosthetics, healthtech, medical devices and services industries.

San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC), a University of San Diego (USD) Knauss School of Business program now in its fifth year that activates accredited angel investors and engages promising early-stage companies, today awarded three startups with angel funding for their potentially disruptive solutions.

LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics took the top prize with $200,000* in funding for its affordable, personalized prosthetics.

Runners up were awarded funding as follows:

Relavo - $150,000*

Athletiverse - $75,000*

The SDAC V people's choice honor went to LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics.

*Actual amount raised by the finalists could increase as investors may elect to invest in the startups as individual investors.

Today's conference, the culmination of seven months of activating accredited angel investors, providing educational events and mentoring for participating early-stage companies, was presented live to an audience at University of San Diego (USD) and live streamed by the San Diego Angel Conference to an audience from across the country.

LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics CEO Dr. Joshua Pelz says, "What an honor to present alongside the other finalists today and be selected to receive funding from the SDAC fund. This seed funding will enable us to move our product development forward. SDAC also provided us with invaluable mentoring and lessons on how to effectively communicate with angel investors, complete the due diligence process, and build a strong network of mentors, investors, and peers."

SDAC V received 106 applications from early-stage companies for the 2022/2023 season. Accredited angel investors nationwide invested anywhere from $7,000 to $40,000 to form a collective SDAC V fund. The angel investors evaluated the 106 startups over three months to determine those most likely to succeed and make it to the final pitch for funding.

Finalists included:

SDAC partners with 30+ organizations in the startup ecosystem. These connections, combined with SDAC's reputation for excellence, enables it to attract promising startups and manage a substantial investment fund. SDAC sponsors include USD, C3 Bank, Mintz, SDSU, Knobbe Martens, First Republic Bank, Coeptus Law, Aquillius, Clearpoint Agency, Seraf, and UCSD.

SDAC Founder Mysty Rusk says, "Securing an angel investment doesn't require affluence, education, or wealth. It requires a smart solution to a real-world problem and an entrepreneur with tenacity and a tolerance for risk. SDAC's main objectives are to activate accredited investors and fund innovative early-stage companies. USD's Free Enterprise Institute, Brink SBDC, and SDAC collaborate seamlessly to provide the infrastructure to ‘Get to yes!', and USD continues to lead in values-driven free enterprise, enabling an enduring network of entrepreneurs, partners, sponsors, and investors."

*Actual amount invested depends on total dollars raised. Historically, investors have exceeded both the investment amount and number of companies funded.

