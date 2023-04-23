Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of CHRA, STSA, RXDX, and NATI

NEW YORK, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CHRA to SER Capital Partners for $6.00 in cash per share.

If you are a CHRA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STSA to Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. for $0.91 in cash per share at the closing of the transaction plus one non-tradeable contingent value right ("CVR") of up to $5.77 per share.

If you are a STSA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RXDX to Merck for $200.00 per share in cash.

If you are a RXDX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

National Instruments Corp NATI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NATI to Emerson Electric Co for $60.00 per share in cash.

If you are a NATI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.

