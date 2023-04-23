Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of TESS, TRTN, OPI, and DHC

NEW YORK, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TESSCO Technologies, Inc. TESS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TESS to affiliates of Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital for $9.00 per share in cash.

Triton International Ltd TRTN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRTN to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for $85 per share, including $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in Class A shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation.

Office Properties Income Trust OPI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OPI and Diversified Healthcare Trust. Following the merger, pre-merger OPI shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DHC and Office Properties Income Trust. Following the merger, pre-merger DHC shareholders are expected to own approximately 42% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com