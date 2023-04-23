Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,958 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of TESS, TRTN, OPI, and DHC

NEW YORK, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. TESS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TESS to affiliates of Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital for $9.00 per share in cash.

If you are a TESS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Triton International Ltd TRTN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRTN to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for $85 per share, including $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in Class A shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation.

If you are a TRTN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Office Properties Income Trust OPI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OPI and Diversified Healthcare Trust. Following the merger, pre-merger OPI shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a OPI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DHC and Office Properties Income Trust. Following the merger, pre-merger DHC shareholders are expected to own approximately 42% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a DHC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


You just read:

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of TESS, TRTN, OPI, and DHC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more