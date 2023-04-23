Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GLOP, HSKA, EXR, and LSI

NEW YORK, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GasLog Partners LP GLOP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLOP to GasLog Ltd. for $8.65 per share in cash.

If you are a GLOP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Heska Corporation HSKA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HSKA to Mars, Incorporated for $120.00 per share in cash.

If you are a HSKA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. EXR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EXR and Life Storage, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger EXR shareholders are expected to own approximately 65.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a EXR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Life Storage, Inc. LSI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LSI and Extra Space Storage, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger LSI shareholders are expected to own approximately 35.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a LSI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com