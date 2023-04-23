Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of TESS, TRTN, OPI, and DHC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TESS to affiliates of Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital for $9.00 per share in cash.

Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRTN to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for $85 per share, including $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in Class A shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OPI and Diversified Healthcare Trust. Following the merger, pre-merger OPI shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DHC and Office Properties Income Trust. Following the merger, pre-merger DHC shareholders are expected to own approximately 42% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

