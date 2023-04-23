Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,910 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of KYN, KMF, CNXC, and DFFN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KYN and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.

If you are a KYN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KMF and Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

If you are a KMF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CNXC and Webhelp. Following the merger, pre-merger CNXC shareholders are expected to own approximately 78.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a CNXC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DFFN and EIP Pharma, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger DFFN shareholders are expected to own approximately 22.5% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a DFFN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


You just read:

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of KYN, KMF, CNXC, and DFFN

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more