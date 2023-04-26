Submit Release
Miami-based 22PORTRAITS Launches Innovative Founder's Story Video Service

Capturing Authentic Moments: Miami's entrepreneurs engage in candid, heartfelt interviews at the Founder's Story Video Service studio, showcasing their personal journeys and unique stories

22PORTRAITS' Founder's Story Video Service Elevates Personal Brands of Entrepreneurs, Connecting and Inspiring Through Authentic Storytelling

Founder's Story is a fantastic way to build your personal brand, establish credibility online and inspire people to follow you and your mission.”
— Kirill Ignatieff, CEO

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 22PORTRAITS is excited to announce the launch of Founder's Story, a unique video service now available in Miami, FL. Designed specifically for entrepreneurs, business owners, coaches, influencers, and others seeking to grow their brands and build trust online, this innovative service offers a fresh approach to sharing personal stories and enhancing marketing strategies.

Eliminating Camera Anxiety

The patented method developed by 22PORTRAITS eliminates camera anxiety during interviews by allowing participants to focus solely on the person in front of them. This results in authentic and natural expressions captured on camera.

A Streamlined Process

The team at 22PORTRAITS manages the entire process, from understanding the client's business to delivering a high-impact final product. Expert coaching ensures that messages are delivered clearly and engagingly, while the unique studio environment provides a comfortable setting.

The Importance of Founder's Stories

Sharing a founder's story offers a variety of benefits:

Establishing trust and credibility with audiences.
Differentiating businesses in crowded marketplaces.
Creating emotional connections that foster customer loyalty.
Inspiring others on their entrepreneurial journey.
The Power of Video Marketing

22PORTRAITS is proud to offer this opportunity for entrepreneurs to share their inspiring journeys. For more information, please contact:

22PORTRAITS Team
hello@22portraits.com

Kirill Ignatieff
22PORTRAITS LLC
+1 772-932-9478
email us here

Founder's Story Example

Miami-based 22PORTRAITS Launches Innovative Founder's Story Video Service

