Westminster Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23B1002687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh                            

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/20/2023 at 0615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gates Pond Rd, Whitingham

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Madison P. Pudvah-Gouin                                             

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting an abandoned vehicle on Gates Pond Road in the Town of Whitingham, Vermont (Windham County).  Troopers responded to the call.  Further investigation revealed Pudvah-Goudin had operated the vehicle in a grossly negligent manner prior to crashing it and left the scene of the crash after causing property damage.  After being transported for her injuries to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Pudvah-Gouin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 06/20/2023 at 0830 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/20/2023 at 0830 hours           

COURT: WINDHAM

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

