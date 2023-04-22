Westminster Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1002687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/20/2023 at 0615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gates Pond Rd, Whitingham

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Madison P. Pudvah-Gouin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting an abandoned vehicle on Gates Pond Road in the Town of Whitingham, Vermont (Windham County). Troopers responded to the call. Further investigation revealed Pudvah-Goudin had operated the vehicle in a grossly negligent manner prior to crashing it and left the scene of the crash after causing property damage. After being transported for her injuries to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Pudvah-Gouin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 06/20/2023 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: WINDHAM

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

