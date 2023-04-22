Westminster Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

There were 284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,897 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1002687
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/20/2023 at 0615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gates Pond Rd, Whitingham
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Madison P. Pudvah-Gouin
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting an abandoned vehicle on Gates Pond Road in the Town of Whitingham, Vermont (Windham County). Troopers responded to the call. Further investigation revealed Pudvah-Goudin had operated the vehicle in a grossly negligent manner prior to crashing it and left the scene of the crash after causing property damage. After being transported for her injuries to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Pudvah-Gouin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 06/20/2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: WINDHAM
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
