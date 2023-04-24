Plant-based beverage market for 2030 GMSacha Inchi prodcuts for Nestle

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN and Nestle possible $12.5 Million USD cobranding deal and update on Ingredion final prodcut.

QED Connect GMSacha Inchi (OTCMKTS:QEDN)

GMSacha Inchi is a new way of life for farmers and consumers” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 16, 2023, GMSacha Inchi $QEDN received an email from Nestle approving all the products GMSacha Inchi has sent to Nestle for approval and a request to provide a complete list of all the products GMSacha Inchi $QEDN had developed, the possible markets for those products, and the new products GMSacha Inchi $QEDN could develop.

On April 10, 2023, GMSacha Inchi $QEDN met with Nestle to discuss the possibility of a cobranding between both companies. GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has been working with Nestle since January 17, 2020, to design products that will fit the needs of Nestle.

GMSacha Inchi has provided a budget to Nestle of $12,574,158 USD

The budget includes the following:

1- Equipment and plant $383,333 USD. The equipment’s will be installed in Bugalagrande where Nestle invested $10 million for the Milo plant and has a budget of $100 million USD https://www.einpresswire.com/article/614639231/gmsacha-inchi-qedn-finished-the-new-milo-prototype-with-gmsacha-inchi-for-nestle-nestle-is-reviewing-all-gms-products

2- Innovation and Development plant $100,000 for GMSacha Inchi team to develop new products for GMSacha Inchi and Nestle in Medellin

3- Marketing and Fairs $2,873,008 to market the GMSacha Inchi brand in Amazon, influences, social media, and fairs like Expo East 2023, Anuga 2023, Expo West 2024, Gulfood 2024 with a possibility to expand to more fairs.

4- Working capital $1,000,000 to grow the distribution of product to the USA, Canada and Europe

5- GMSacha Inchi beverage $8,000,000 USD for 12 months to manufacture over 500,000 tetrapak of I liter, 250,000 tetrapak of 330 ml, and 100,000 tetrapak of 200 ml of four of our flavors original, vanilla-banana, mocha, and chocolate for 12 months.

According to Strategic Market Research: “The global plant-based milk market will witness a robust CAGR of 15%, valued at $35 billion in 2021, expected to appreciate and reach $123.1 billion by 2030, confirms Strategic Market Research.

This budget doesn’t include a budget to grow more Sacha Inchi in Colombia.

GMSacha Inchi beverage is the top priority product because:

North America witnessed a sizeable market share of over 40% in 2021. Plant-based milk is a beverage manufactured from plants resembling milk in color. Plant-based milk is beverages obtained from non-dairy sources, flavored and scented with water-based plant extracts. Plant-based milk is used as a milk substitute and frequently has a creamy texture on the tongue. There are roughly 17 different kinds of plant milk; the most popular ones globally are Soy, almond, coconut, and oat. The term "milk-like plant liquid" has been used to describe beverages made from plants since the 13th century.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/plant-based-milk-market

Sacha inchi starts producing in 7 months and produces seeds every 15 days. Sacha Inchi is native to the amazon, doesn’t require lots of water. Many of the farmers that grow sacha inchi are making crop substitutions from illegal crops like Coca leaves to sacha inchi. Sacha Inchi is a very important solution to illegal crops in Colombia. The Ministry of agriculture wants to grow 5,000 hectares of sacha inchi in PDET areas in Colombia which is enough sacha inchi to penetrate 5% of the world market of plant-based beverages o 200,000,000 tetrapak per year.

GMSacha Inchi with the possible help of Nestle wants to penetrate at least 5 % of the plant-based beverage market by 2023- 2026 and then grow at a 2% to 5% rate every year.

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN believes that the GMSacha Inchi beverage could be a leader in the plant-based beverage market because is the only beverage that has 29 grams of protein all 9 essential amino acids and Omega 3,6,9.

The other products that GMSacha Inchi $QEDN and Nestle might development together are:

1- GMSacha Inchi Beverage vegan Barista for Café and Starbucks

2- GMSacha Inchi Snack

3- GMSacha Inchi- Milo 200 ml

4- GMSacha Inchi- Milo powder

5- GMSacha Inchi Nescafe with protein and Omega 3,6,9

6- GMSacha Inchi Colombian Coffee with protein and Omega 3,6,9

7- GMSacha Inchi Premix Brownies- Galletas without Gluten

8- GMSacha Inchi Pet Line

9- GMSacha Inchi pizza, pesto, pizza and pasta

10- GMSacha Inchi Infusión

11- GMSacha Inchi Bar

12- GMSacha Inchi Butter

Nestle and GMSacha Inchi will be discussing the budget and the possibility of cobranding the products of GMSacha Inchi with both brands.

GMSacha Inchi also met with Ingredion to finish the next set of the development of bienestarina. Initially the request was for 750 tons of GMSacha Inchi, to replace 100 mg of Omega 3 that comes from flaxseed oil. The new legislation in Colombia requires at least 300 mg to have a good source of Omega 3 this means the requirement now is 2,250 tons. GMS $QEDN has sent the final product of bienestraina in powder to Ingredion for final approval. We expect to start shipping the first batch at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

