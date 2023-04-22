Submit Release
Illinois EPA Celebrates Earth Day by Recognizing Young Environmentalists Participation in Annual Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest

ILLINOIS, April 22 - SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim today honored a group of creative fifth and sixth grade students selected for their artistic and writing skills used to express environmental awareness, as part of the Agency's Annual Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest. The students selected from throughout Illinois were recognized at a ceremony at the Henson Robinson Zoo in Springfield and in conjunction with the Earth Awareness Fair.


Each year, fifth and sixth grade students in Illinois take part in the Poster, Poetry, and Prose contest as part of the Agency's Environmental Education initiative. Through the program, participating schools study environmental concepts with an emphasis on the current year's environmental theme. Many teachers round out the classroom program by having the students create posters or poetry/prose works to illustrate what they have learned and submit these to the Agency. Each participating school is eligible to select four works in each category to submit for competitive judging. This year's theme, Environmental Justice - A Healthy Community for All! focused on understanding environmental justice and how it relates to healthy communities.


"It is a privilege to celebrate these students on Earth Day, especially given they have each been studying the important topic of Environmental Justice," said Director Kim. "The works they have created are an example of environmental issues being discussed in the classrooms, and it is encouraging for the future of our environment."


Poetry/Prose Top Award Winners


Aniyah Hawkins

Providence St. Mel School, Chicago


Sephera Hutchinson

St. Monica Academy, Chicago


Brighid Reid

Somonauk Middle School, Somonauk


Ava Robinson

Fabyan Elementary School, Geneva


Julia Vogt

St. Monica Academy, Chicago


Sophia Zayas

St. Monica Academy, Chicago



Posters Top Award Winners


Haasika Arunkumar

Glenn Elementary, Normal


Olivia Bafia

St. Monica Academy, Chicago


Sophia Faryjewicz

St. Monica Academy, Chicago


Mary Shea Gibbs

St. Giles School, Oak Park


Eleni Malliaras

St. Monica Academy, Chicago


Ava Watson

Beecher City Grade School, Beecher City


A panel of representatives from the Illinois EPA judged all entries and selected the finalists to determine the top 12 winners. The students, their families, and teachers were invited to today's awards ceremony and Earth Awareness Fair, where the top 12 and honorable mention winners received environmental reference books for their school libraries. The winners, along with all finalists, also received certificates and ribbons for their creative efforts.



Information about the Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest can be obtained by contacting Kristi Morris, Environmental Education Coordinator for the Illinois EPA at Kristi.Morris@Illinois.gov.

Illinois EPA Celebrates Earth Day by Recognizing Young Environmentalists Participation in Annual Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest

