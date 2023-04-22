Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,942 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 6800 Block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the 6800 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:45 a.m., the operator of a Toyota Prius was traveling southbound in the 6800 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest.  The operator of a Yamaha R6 motorcycle was traveling northbound in the 6700 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest.  The Toyota turned left towards Aspen Street, Northwest, then the motorcycle collided with the Toyota.  DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the operator of the motorcycle remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Jin Park.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 6800 Block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more