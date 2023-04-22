Traffic Fatality: 6800 Block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the 6800 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., the operator of a Toyota Prius was traveling southbound in the 6800 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest. The operator of a Yamaha R6 motorcycle was traveling northbound in the 6700 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest. The Toyota turned left towards Aspen Street, Northwest, then the motorcycle collided with the Toyota. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the operator of the motorcycle remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Jin Park.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.