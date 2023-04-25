The True Story Of the Iconic Lithuania Basketball Shirts

Greg Speirs, Apparel Brand Licensor & designer recognized for creating the 1992 Lithuanian Olympic Slam Dunking Skeleton Tie Dyed Warm-Up Uniforms and for sponsoring the 1992 Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Team in the Barcelona Olympics.
Greg Speirs, Creator & Official Licensor of the Iconic 1992 Skullman® Lithuanian Tie Dye® Basketball Uniforms releases 30th Year Edition of his Trademark Tees
The 1992 Lithuanian Olympic National Basketball Team was sponsored by Licensor and apparel designer Greg Speirs when he donated 100% of his profits to fund the team making him the major team sponsor.”
— Mike Thompson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iconic Lithuanian Tie Dye® Skullman® basketball Uniforms became an international household icon when seen on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. They were created by New York sports apparel Licensor and fashion designer Greg Speirs so the Lithuanian Olympic Men’s basketball team could have something fun to wear during the Olympics, something that was never seen before in the world of sports apparel. But they ended up wearing them at the bronze medal ceremonies on an international platform for the world to see.
Immediately the public wanted to know where they came from and where they could buy one. The way-out warm-ups were created by New York brand licensor and fashion designer Greg Speirs. They started selling and became a hot collectible. The designer saw it as great opportunity to help the team and chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team for that Olympics. Instead of receiving any royalties he let 100% go to the team, at that point Greg Speirs became the major sponsor of the Lithuanian Basketball National Olympic Team. "This is a story that can only happen once, can never be duplicated and can never happen again. It’s legendary“ exclaimed its creator.
The story was also documented in the in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians’ experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of communism. Lithuania’s basketball stars shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country. Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the artist’s famous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms, now an historic piece of Olympic fashion history.
"The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team represents what happens in freedom...people excel. Winning the bronze medal was not only a victory in sports but symbolized triumphing over communism itself. Skullman® symbolized coming up from the ashes. It's not a dead skeleton at all but Skullman® is a live skeleton rising from nothing, full of life and reborn. It's about life and rebirth. It’s about freedom and free enterprise." added Speirs.
About the Property: The brand is an independent property created by the designer Greg Speirs and is not part of any other entity. The brand stands alone as a separate independent property owned by the designer. All licensing rights originate from and belong to the Licensor and the creator, Greg Speirs. “It has always been a completely independent line exclusively connected to Greg who owns the license.” explained Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports Company. "It was created by Greg as a completely independent apparel line which Greg was nice enough to let the team use it (like a license) to raise money to fund the team. It still remains as an official license owned exclusively by Greg, not connected to any other entity." added Mike.
About the designer:
Greg Speirs is the Official Licensor of the Original Lithuania Tie Dye Brand Apparel & Merchandise since his creation of it in 1992. Greg Speirs is the creator of the 1970’s rock magazine Grooves and came up in the New York publishing and advertising world during the 1970’s and 1980’s, named to Who’s Who in the World & Who’s Who in America, named to the Society of Illustrators in 1975 and 1976. Past design projects include PGA /TPA Golf in 1975, Olympic bobsleds designs and apparel line for Prince Albert of Monaco for the 1997 World Cup in Calgary, 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan and the American Rugby League Team Uniforms and Gear.
The 2022 Official 30th Anniversary Lithuania Tie Dye® Tees and Hoodies are available from www.skullman.com
“The story was a major news event impacting popular culture, taking its place in history. His creation of the iconic apparel had a major influence on the future of sports fashion, changing the way it was perceived and viewed. We're grateful to Greg for that. The Tie Dyed Slammin® Skullman® became a legendary household icon.” said Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports®.
