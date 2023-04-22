Axel & Byrne to Open April 21, 2023 at Patriot Place in Foxborough, MA Featuring "Food from the Road."

Salt + Stone Owners Sean and Sue Olson Opens Second Restaurant Concept Honoring Grandparents' Culinary Travels and Family Recipes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axel & Byrne (Pronounced: "Burn") is the second independent restaurant from restaurateurs Sean and Sue Olson who launched their first concept, the highly acclaimed, "Salt + Stone" in 2022 in Somerville, MA. The couple has over 30 years in the restaurant and hospitality industry owning, managing, sourcing and cooking with major restaurants brands, independent catering companies and fresh seafood and meat markets.

Axel & Byrne the New Restaurant Concept Featuring "Food from the Road," Opens at Patriot Place in Foxborough, MA

Axel & Byrne is a family-inspired casual counter service restaurant serving up 'food from the road.' This modern American joint will be featuring dishes from roadside diners, BBQ pits and food stalls from across the United States and is the perfect place for foodies, game day tailgaters, neighborhood gatherings, special events, catering and will also include whole pig roasts available for pick up!

As a traveling salesman, Axel Olson ate his way through the United States, bringing back stories of diners, roadside BBQ joints, and business dinners that led to late night conversations with his wife, Madeleine Byrne, who was already taking classes as one of the first women to be admitted to the Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in New York . The menu at Axel & Byrne is the culmination of these travels and generations of handed-down recipes, made possible today with honest ingredients, a playful culinary approach and bold flavors from across the United States. Dine-in, takeout, delivery and experiential catering will all be available.

"If Salt + Stone was an homage to my wife and I breaking away from corporate restaurant brands and doing our own thing based on years of us working for others, Axel & Byrne is a continuation of that journey honoring our grandparents and their love of food," said Sean Olson, Co-Owner of Salt + Stone and Axel & Byrne.

Axel & Byrne is located at 267 Patriot Place in Foxborough, Mass. at Patriot Place, adjacent to Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution. Axel & Byrne will be a casual counter service location honoring the eateries in which it derives its concept and will include a full bar. Guests will order from their "Fresh, Cured, Grilled, Barbecue" offerings and griddles, grills, fryers and smokers will yield some of the best and most playful dishes from around the country including items such as: Frito Pie (Santa Fe, NM), Beef on Weck (Buffalo, NY), Coney Dog (Detroit, MI) Pulled Pork (Jefferson City, MO), Grilled Corn Salad (Baja, CA), Smoked Brisket (Austin, TX), signature burgers and daily specials and on the lighter side, salads, bowls and fresh sides served ala' carte or in tray formats. Axel & Byrne's bar program will include canned and on tap local, regional and national beers, as well as fun frozen rum and bourbon forward cocktails on tap, wines and mixed drinks.

Another important facet of Axel & Byrne stems from the Olsons' love of experiential dining and their extensive background in catering. The restaurant will be preparing whole hog tailgate experiences for gamedays as well as offsite lunches and dinner. "Imagine tailgating at Gillette Stadium with your family and friends and feasting on a whole roasted pig with more sides and sauces than you know what to do with. Beyond being delicious, this will be a true visual event and part of the fun that will be Axel & Byrne," said Sue Olson, Co-Owner of Salt + Stone and Axel & Byrne.

"We're thrilled to announce Axel & Byrne as our newest Patriot Place dining destination and can't wait to share their sweet and savory food from across the country with our guests," said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. "With their combination of honest ingredients, time-tested techniques and bold flavors from across the country, Axel & Byrne promises to be a delicious addition to Patriot Place and we look forward to working with them and their team."

The 2,056 square-foot restaurant aesthetic is being brought to life by noted restaurant designer Kyla Coburn and will boast a 65-seat vibrant atmosphere with floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed brick, tile and reclaimed wood paired with framed historical photos and recipes of the Axel & Byrne journey. The restaurant will also have a 15-seat patio for outdoor dining. State-of-the-art menu boards will walk the guests through the core menu and specials of the day while in queue and on busy days, outside ordering will be available via guest assistants with iPad pre-line ordering.

Axel & Byrne is now open April 2023 and hours will be Sunday – Thursday 11:30AM – 9:00PM and Friday and Saturday from 11:30AM – 10:00PM. Reservations are not accepted but lines and tables will move quickly. For more information visit: axelandbyrne.com or follow them on Instagram @axelandbyrne.

ABOUT AXEL & BYRNE: Axel & Byrne is the second restaurant concept by the husband-and-wife restauranters Sean and Sue Olson. The restaurant located at 267 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035 at Patriot Place is a fast casual American eatery highlight "Food from the Road," which includes the best sandwiches, BBQ, burgers, hot dogs, tacos, salads, soups and bowls from across America. Perfect for gameday eats, lunches, casual dinners for dine-in or takeout, quick bites, delivery and catering, Axel & Byrne has something for everyone including fun and inviting cocktails, beer and wine. For more information please visit: axelandbyrne.com or follow them on Instagram @axelandbyrne. Or more information on the Olson's other restaurant concept Salt + Stone please visit: saltandstoneboston.com.

ABOUT PATRIOT PLACE: Patriot Place is a shopping, dining and entertainment destination located adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Patriot Place features large and boutique retailers, 23 casual to high-end restaurants and other nightlife venues. Among the highlights of Patriot Place are New England's first Bass Pro Shops, a state-of-the-art, 14-screen Showcase Cinema De Lux, the award-winning Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies, the retro-style bowling alley, Splitsville Luxury Lanes, the four-star Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn Foxborough/Patriot Place and Helix eSports, the region's largest egaming center and social hub. Patriot Place is also the home of Brigham Health and Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Centers. For more information, visit www.patriot-place.com, follow Patriot Place on Twitter (twitter.com/patriotplace) or like Patriot Place on Facebook (facebook.com/patriotplace).

Image link: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/B76eZ5xR8V (Photo Credit: Anthony Tieuli)

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axel--byrne-to-open-april-21-2023-at-patriot-place-in-foxborough-ma-featuring-food-from-the-road-301804750.html

SOURCE Axel & Byrne