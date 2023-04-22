The President of Turkmenistan received the UN Assistant Secretary General

22/04/2023

On April 20, 2023, the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Acting Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas Miroslav Jenca.

The diplomat conveyed greetings to the head of the Turkmen state from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in turn, welcomed the guest and expressed hope that during his visit the current areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations would be discussed and the prospects for its development would be determined.

Noting the effective cooperation of Turkmenistan with the UN in the context of the implementation of important initiatives of a regional and global nature put forward by our country, as well as the joint implementation of major projects and programs in various fields, the Head of Turkmenistan stated that over the past years our state has entered the leadership of a number of commissions, committees and councils of the Community of Nations, was repeatedly elected Vice-President of the UN General Assembly.

A separate topic of discussion during the talks was the activities of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

Turkmenistan supports the work and initiatives of the UNRCCA, in particular, in promoting political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the states of the region and neighboring countries, the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized, expressing confidence that the potential of the Center would continue to be in demand.