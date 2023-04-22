Contents of Iconic Santa Clara Restaurant, The Fish Market, Goes Up For Auction

LocalAuctions.com to host the online auction of restaurant equipment, furniture, décor and supplies from the iconic South Bay restaurant.
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fish Market, a beloved culinary institution in Santa Clara, sadly closed last year after decades of serving the community with fresh, delicious seafood dishes. The iconic restaurant is now offering a unique opportunity for customers and restaurant owners alike a chance to purchase a piece of its storied history by hosting an Online Auction to sell off its contents, including restaurant equipment, furniture, décor, and other supplies.
Since its opening in 1979, The Fish Market has been a staple in Santa Clara's dining scene, known for its high-quality seafood, warm atmosphere, and exceptional service. Over the years, the restaurant has fostered a loyal following, with patrons returning for the fresh catch of the day and the camaraderie of the staff.
While it is a somber moment for the local community to bid farewell to this iconic establishment, the online auction provides a silver lining by allowing the general public a chance to preserve the legacy of The Fish Market. The online auction, hosted on LocalAuctions.com, will feature an array of items from the restaurant, including top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, unique nautical-themed decorations, and custom wood dining furniture.
Interested bidders are encouraged to view the sale online at LocalAuctions.com, and participation is open to the public. Registration is free and can be done easily on the LocalAuctions.com website. "It is not very often the general public is invited to participate in a sale like this." says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. He adds "To be able to bid on the equipment and furniture from such an iconic restaurant is really a unique opportunity".
This auction not only presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Santa Clara's culinary history, but it also allows new and existing restaurant owners to acquire top-quality equipment and furnishings at auction prices. Additionally, collectors and fans of The Fish Market will have the chance to purchase unique memorabilia to keep the memories of the restaurant alive.
As The Fish Market restaurant in Santa Clara closes its doors, the community will undoubtedly remember its many years of service and delicious seafood offerings. While it is a bittersweet moment, the auction provides an opportunity for the spirit of the restaurant to live on through the items that will find new homes in the hands of its patrons and entrepreneurs.
Bidding for the online only auction is taking place on the LocalAuctions.com website now through Tuesday April 25th at 1 p.m. PST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Tuesday 4/25/23 from 10am until 1pm. The Fish Market Santa Clara is located at 3775 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
Participants must register on LocalAuctions.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Friday April 28th at 3pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.
