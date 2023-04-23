Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,024 in the last 365 days.

Shepard Fairey's HOPE, The original artwork made for 2008 Obama campaign featured at Santa Monica Auctions May 6th & 7th

The original HOPE artwork, 2008 by Shepard Fairey featured in Santa Monica Auctions

The original HOPE artwork, by Shepard Fairey, 2008, estimated at $1,000,000 to $1,200,000 million featured at Santa Monica Auctions

May 6th & 7th, Santa Monica Auctions will sell 130 Photography lots (28 benefiting Focus On AIDS Foundation) & 150 contemporary art lots- HOPE by Shepard Fairey

I consider this original artwork, HOPE by Shepard Fairey “an iconic masterpiece of the 21st Century””
— Robert Berman, Art Dealer and Founder of Santa Monica Auctions
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SHEPARD FAIREY'S, HOPE, 2008, TO BE FEATURED IN SANTA MONICA AUCTIONS 2-DAY AUCTION

Santa Monica Auctions is proud to announce the upcoming 2-Day Auction, beginning at 1pm on Sat, May 6th featuring 130+ works of Fine Art Photography with 28 lots for a charity auction benefiting the Focus On AIDS Foundation. Featured highlights of Day 1 of the photography auction are four framed Andy Warhol Polaroid Collages, consisting of 66 photographs, 15 collages and one (1) individual polaroid, commissioned by Hugh Hefner and first published in Playboy, August 1974; likely the first Fine Art Polaroid Collages ever made.

Day 2 - Sunday, May 7th, the modern and contemporary art sale will feature the original work HOPE by Shepard Fairey, in 2008 - the FIRST and ONLY canvas artwork made of the iconic image. Art Dealer and SM Auctions Founder Robert Berman considers this special consignment by Shepard Fairey to be “an iconic masterpiece of the 21st Century” which has become a symbol of hope and inspiration for many globally. The original artwork, HOPE, was created in 2008 for the Barack Obama’s historic presidential campaign and has since become an iconic image used in many political campaigns and social movements. Two LATER, larger versions were created: ONE RESIDES IN THE SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION’S NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY, and THE OTHER SOLD AT HERITAGE AUCTIONS IN MAY, 2022 FOR $735,000.

This unique lot is being offered at SANTA MONICA AUCTIONS, is described as: Mixed-Media Stenciled Collage on Canvas, unique, 2008, Signed and dated on recto, Image: 48 x 31 inches, Framed: 49 3/4 x 33 inches with an estimate of $1,000,000 - $1,200,000. The auction house has also acquired the original unique framed stencil used to make this canvas by Shepard Fairey which is estimated at $400,000 - $500,000.

The auction house established in 1984, is located at Bergamot Station Art Center, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite A5 and A6, Santa Monica, Ca 90404, is hosting an AUCTION PREVIEW, THIS WEEKEND, SAT, APRIL 22nd, 11am - 7pm and SUN, APRIL 23rd, 2pm - 5pm

Collectors are encouraged to Preview these and other works NOW in person at their auction location or on-line at website: www.smauctions.com

Santa Monica Auctions is proud to offer this incredibly rare artwork and hundreds of others by blue-chip and notable artists to the public. The auction takes place on both days Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at 1pm. All art collectors and enthusiasts are invited to participate in this auction and special charity event. Bidders must register (on-line or in-person) prior to the auction and can Bid in-person or online via LiveAuctioneers.

Robert Berman
Santa Monica Auctions
+1 310-315-1937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

SM Auctions preview - May6th & 7th 2023

You just read:

Shepard Fairey's HOPE, The original artwork made for 2008 Obama campaign featured at Santa Monica Auctions May 6th & 7th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more