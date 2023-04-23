Shepard Fairey's HOPE, The original artwork made for 2008 Obama campaign featured at Santa Monica Auctions May 6th & 7th

Santa Monica Auctions is proud to announce the upcoming 2-Day Auction, beginning at 1pm on Sat, May 6th featuring 130+ works of Fine Art Photography with 28 lots for a charity auction benefiting the Focus On AIDS Foundation. Featured highlights of Day 1 of the photography auction are four framed Andy Warhol Polaroid Collages, consisting of 66 photographs, 15 collages and one (1) individual polaroid, commissioned by Hugh Hefner and first published in Playboy, August 1974; likely the first Fine Art Polaroid Collages ever made.
Day 2 - Sunday, May 7th, the modern and contemporary art sale will feature the original work HOPE by Shepard Fairey, in 2008 - the FIRST and ONLY canvas artwork made of the iconic image. Art Dealer and SM Auctions Founder Robert Berman considers this special consignment by Shepard Fairey to be “an iconic masterpiece of the 21st Century” which has become a symbol of hope and inspiration for many globally. The original artwork, HOPE, was created in 2008 for the Barack Obama’s historic presidential campaign and has since become an iconic image used in many political campaigns and social movements. Two LATER, larger versions were created: ONE RESIDES IN THE SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION’S NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY, and THE OTHER SOLD AT HERITAGE AUCTIONS IN MAY, 2022 FOR $735,000.
This unique lot is being offered at SANTA MONICA AUCTIONS, is described as: Mixed-Media Stenciled Collage on Canvas, unique, 2008, Signed and dated on recto, Image: 48 x 31 inches, Framed: 49 3/4 x 33 inches with an estimate of $1,000,000 - $1,200,000. The auction house has also acquired the original unique framed stencil used to make this canvas by Shepard Fairey which is estimated at $400,000 - $500,000.
The auction house established in 1984, is located at Bergamot Station Art Center, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite A5 and A6, Santa Monica, Ca 90404, is hosting an AUCTION PREVIEW, THIS WEEKEND, SAT, APRIL 22nd, 11am - 7pm and SUN, APRIL 23rd, 2pm - 5pm
Collectors are encouraged to Preview these and other works NOW in person at their auction location or on-line at website: www.smauctions.com
Santa Monica Auctions is proud to offer this incredibly rare artwork and hundreds of others by blue-chip and notable artists to the public. The auction takes place on both days Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at 1pm. All art collectors and enthusiasts are invited to participate in this auction and special charity event. Bidders must register (on-line or in-person) prior to the auction and can Bid in-person or online via LiveAuctioneers.
