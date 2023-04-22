Online Yoga Classes Are The Future Of Daily Yoga Practice, With Experienced Yoga Instructors, Like Those At YogaHolmes

Married couple Susan and Greg Holmes have made yoga convenient and easy to practice daily with their online classes. YogaHolmes is one of several platforms that are helping everyone have access to quality yoga classes at any time anywhere.

The benefits of a yoga practice are invaluable and outweigh numerous other types of exercise. Yoga helps reduce stress and anxiety, builds flexibility, can reduce joint pain, and builds overall physical strength. Anyone of any age or level of strength can find a yoga practice that fits their needs and abilities. The only boundaries that often arises is finding a class that fits one’s schedule and the cost of yoga studio memberships. No matter how beneficial it is, if it’s not possible for someone to fit an in-person class into their day, they won’t be able to see those benefits. Yogaholmes offers an unreal value with studio level yoga classes for only $200 a year or $20 per month, and every new subscription gets a 14-day FREE trail!

The move towards high-quality online yoga classes is being led by talented and experienced yoga instructors like Susan and Greg Holmes at YogaHolmes. The dedication of these yoga experts has delivered top tier studio-quality yoga courses to busy schedules, regardless of location, and for tenth of the price.

YogaHolmes and the passionate teachers behind it

YogaHolmes is a pioneer of the online yoga movement. This incredibly affordable platform was created by husband-and-wife duo Susan and Greg Holmes. With nearly 30 years of combined teaching experience, these two yogis are the most well-known yoga instructors in Las Vegas. Instead of having to travel to experience the Power Vinyasa classes they specialize in, members are able to take these yoga classes online, from anywhere, at anytime.

Susan and Greg help members advance their personal journeys with power vinyasa, baptiste, yin, pranayama, yoga nidra, meditation and more. Classes range from beginner to advanced so every yogi feels welcomed.

With nearly 7,500 classes and almost 200,000 students taught, yoga is a passion the two of them share, and their goal is to bring it to everyone by offering accessible and affordable online yoga classes through YogaHolmes.

Memberships to YogaHolmes grant access to more than 300 hours of yoga classes with new classes added ever week. This investment in one’s mental, spiritual, and physical health allows access to yoga classes online from any device and location.

For those yeady to join this incredible team and get in their best mental and physical self, check out all they have to offer right here.

Conclusion

Yoga provides a level of healing and wellness for every aspect of one’s life that nothing else can reach. When passionate individuals with a deep knowledge of yoga, like Susan and Greg Holmes, work to teach others, only good things can come out of it.

Susan and Greg created YogaHolmes to expand their reach and spread their passion for yoga to countless individuals who otherwise wouldn’t be able to see the benefits or attend classes. With the online courses of YogaHolmes, yoga is accessible to everyone with the drive to set aside time for their health and wellness.

Media Contact

YogaHolmes

Susan & Greg Holmes

United States