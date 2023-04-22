Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,932 in the last 365 days.

Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Grand Rapids, Wis.

TOWN OF GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the town of Grand Rapids, Wis. that occurred on the night of Friday, April 21, 2023.

 

At approximately 10:57 p.m., an officer from Grand Rapids Police Department made contact with an individual who was walking near the intersection of 32nd Street So. and Airport Avenue. Initial reports indicate that during the contact the subject displayed a firearm, and the officer discharged their firearm striking the individual. A firearm was recovered at the scene. Lifesaving measures were rendered but the individual died at the scene.

 

The involved officer was not injured in this incident and has been placed on administrative assignment.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Nekoosa Police Department, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Wood County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

You just read:

Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Grand Rapids, Wis.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more