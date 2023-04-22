Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Grand Rapids, Wis.

TOWN OF GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the town of Grand Rapids, Wis. that occurred on the night of Friday, April 21, 2023.

At approximately 10:57 p.m., an officer from Grand Rapids Police Department made contact with an individual who was walking near the intersection of 32nd Street So. and Airport Avenue. Initial reports indicate that during the contact the subject displayed a firearm, and the officer discharged their firearm striking the individual. A firearm was recovered at the scene. Lifesaving measures were rendered but the individual died at the scene.

The involved officer was not injured in this incident and has been placed on administrative assignment.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Nekoosa Police Department, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Wood County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.