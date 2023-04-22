University of Phoenix Releases Winter 2023 Issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies

Quarterly research publication edition offers critical view of adverse and toxic leadership behaviors

University of Phoenix has released the latest issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies (JLS), Volume 16, Issue 4, Winter 2023, featuring a symposium on adverse leadership behaviors and their impact on the workplace.

Feature articles of the current issue provide insights and descriptions of how individuals survived ineffective and abusive leaders or bosses, an exploration of perceptions and experience with abusive leaders in higher education, and the impact of toxic masculinity on women in higher education.

"We often discuss successful and empowering models and practice in leadership so that we can nurture those strategies," states Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., Editor-in-Chief of the JLS, and vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix. "A critical aspect that does not get as much academic attention is toxic leadership practices. In order for us to identify, root out and overcome the negative impact these have in the workplace, we need to better understand how they are allowed and experienced. This edition of JLS provides key insights from academic researchers and practitioners on a topic that is gaining more visibility amid momentum to eliminate toxicity in the workplace."

The Journal of Leadership Studies is a quarterly academic research publication, produced by Wiley, on behalf of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, that provides opportunities for scholars including doctoral students, faculty members, and practitioners to publish their research. The Journal synthesizes theory with real-world practical experience of tested leaders. It helps position quality academic scholarship so it can impact organizational decision-making.

Read the current issue of the Journal of Leadership Studies here.

Learn more about the Journal of Leadership Studies publication here.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

