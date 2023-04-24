Nonpartisan Candidate, Nonpartisan Podcast Interview

Submit Release
Russell Meyers campaign button

RMeyers2024

MONTGOMERY, AL, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Russell Meyers For US President 2024

Introduction: Interview with Russell Meyers, Independent Presidential candidate scheduled on 4/27/23

Russell Meyers, Independent candidate for US President for 2024 will be interviewed by the nonpartisan podcast and blog site Civil Clarity on 4/27/23 at 6 PM, Mountain Time. Interview will be posted on Rumble at https://rumble.com/user/CivilClarityReports, hosted by John Noel.

Subjects to be discussed will be open format with no subject off limits.

This will be the premier interview for the podcast. The interview will be recorded and posted online for later viewing.

John Noel is primarily a Conservative who believes, that the media has become extremely partisan and biased. His goal is to present varying perspectives to cross ideological lines, improve communication between partisan extremes and heal divisions.

Russell Meyers is an Independent presidential candidate who is primarily Progressive and has similar goals. His campaign is focused on communication between right and left. He has the view that the divisions in the United States are intensified by intentional dissent created by political parties and corporate media that encourage Americans to identify as members of opposing groups. His view is that Americans must work together if problems are to be solved which improve general prosperity and restore civil rights.

Mr Meyers holds the view that corporations and the wealthiest Americans hold an unbalanced degree of power in the functioning of US government. As such, he takes no donations and accepts no sponsorship from corporations. His campaign is completely funded at the grassroots level. His policy proposals include realistic concepts which are focused on increasing employment, improving income for most Americans, creating living wage jobs across the country, universal healthcare, expanding access to medical care in low income and rural communities and implementing tax reforms which have the potential to decrease or eliminate taxes for most Americans.

Mr Meyers is adamantly against censorship which he feels increases division and social conflict.

His policies include implementing methods for increasing government transparency, systems for real democratic process and creating a platform for public access to elected officials. Part of his policy proposals would eliminate secretive lobbying of public officials with no accountability.

The policy proposals of Mr Meyers are not vague talking points but offered in detail.


###
Russell Meyers, Independent Presidential Candidate for 2024

Russell Meyers
Russell Meyers For President 2024
+1 505-306-1798
