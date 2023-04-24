Nonpartisan Candidate, Nonpartisan Podcast Interview

Subjects to be discussed will be open format with no subject off limits.
This will be the premier interview for the podcast. The interview will be recorded and posted online for later viewing.
John Noel is primarily a Conservative who believes, that the media has become extremely partisan and biased. His goal is to present varying perspectives to cross ideological lines, improve communication between partisan extremes and heal divisions.
Russell Meyers is an Independent presidential candidate who is primarily Progressive and has similar goals. His campaign is focused on communication between right and left. He has the view that the divisions in the United States are intensified by intentional dissent created by political parties and corporate media that encourage Americans to identify as members of opposing groups. His view is that Americans must work together if problems are to be solved which improve general prosperity and restore civil rights.
Mr Meyers holds the view that corporations and the wealthiest Americans hold an unbalanced degree of power in the functioning of US government. As such, he takes no donations and accepts no sponsorship from corporations. His campaign is completely funded at the grassroots level. His policy proposals include realistic concepts which are focused on increasing employment, improving income for most Americans, creating living wage jobs across the country, universal healthcare, expanding access to medical care in low income and rural communities and implementing tax reforms which have the potential to decrease or eliminate taxes for most Americans.
Mr Meyers is adamantly against censorship which he feels increases division and social conflict.
His policies include implementing methods for increasing government transparency, systems for real democratic process and creating a platform for public access to elected officials. Part of his policy proposals would eliminate secretive lobbying of public officials with no accountability.
The policy proposals of Mr Meyers are not vague talking points but offered in detail.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Russell Meyers
Russell Meyers For President 2024
+1 505-306-1798
email us here