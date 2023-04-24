Berkshire’s newest publication to hit the streets has joined the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

MyWokingham.co.uk, the news platform has ventured into print. The publication has joined the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)
WOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Having been online for 12 months and following on from its rapid success, news and events platform MyWokingham.co.uk is venturing into print.
Created by borough resident, Nick Marr, the paper is set to serve a completely fresh approach to keeping the local community informed and up to date. Helping residents to make the most out of living in the area, he wanted My Wokingham to be completely transparent and a voice of the people.
The local newspaper will report on Wokingham news, champion Wokingham businesses and help promote local charities to a targetted audience while maintaining a positive editorial ethos
WHY JOIN THE IPSO?
The IPSO is the independent regulator for the newspaper and magazine industry in the UK. They hold publications to account for their actions, protect individual rights, uphold high standards of journalism and help to maintain freedom of expression for the press.
They investigate complaints and make newspapers and magazines publish corrections and adjudications if they breach the Editor’s Code. But not only are they there to protect the public, they also support the press with advice and training for editors and journalists
QUALITY PRODUCT THAT’S TRUSTED
Nick said: “Having joined the IPSO it means we are members of the largest regulator of publications in the UK. As a member, we know we are in the company of the most notable names in UK publishing. Membership distinguishes a publication as a quality product accountable to and trusted by readers.”
Publications regulated by ISPO are able to display the IPSO Mark, a symbol of their accountability and commitment to professional standards.
“As members of the IPSO, My Wokingham must adhere to the Editors’ Code of Practice. The code is a highly respected and authoritative set of rules about how the press should conduct themselves. At My Wokingham, we are honoured to be part of this institution and we will do our utmost to live up to its ethos.”
