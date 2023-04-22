【Let’s Hang Out @ Albergue】Lusophone and Macao Products Bazaar to be held end of the month

MACAU, April 22 - 【回顧齊齊葡橫琴站精彩時刻】2023年婆仔屋站將於4月28至30日舉行！

The second stop of this year's “Let’s Hang Out – Lusophone and Macao Products Bazaar” will be held from 28 to 30 April at Albergue SCM (No. 8, Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro) to promote products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao. The event features a wide range of Portuguese and Macao products, Portuguese singing and dance performances, handicraft workshops and fun activities.

Free gifts upon spending of a certain amount – A wide range of Portuguese-Macao specialties available at one stop

A total of 25 Macao SMEs will participate in the event, which will showcase a wide range of Portuguese and Macao specialties and products such as wine, coffee, canned food, biscuits, aromatics and cultural and creative products for three consecutive days. Customers can join a lucky draw upon spending a specified amount to win limited gifts of “Let’s Hang Out” or gift vouchers.

Free workshops, Portuguese singing and dance performances, and photo booths for even better experience

In order to let the public, trade visitors and tourists fully experience the charming cultures of China and Portuguese-speaking countries, the event will feature a number of Portuguese singing and dance performances, interactive performances and handicraft workshops, such as handmade coffee, Azulejo (Portuguese tiles), ball painting and 3D road signs. There will also be interactive installation for photo shooting. Participants will get a gift by taking photos of “Pou Kong Ieng” in three different places and posting them on any social media with the corresponding hashtag.

Let’s Hang Out @ Albergue is organised by Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). It will be held on April 28 from 15:00 to 21:00, and April 29 to 30 from 12:00 to 21:00. For more information, please visit IPIM’s official website: www.ipim.gov.mo or call (853) 8798 9677 or (853) 8798 9698 during office hours.