Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

There were 393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,858 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.
At approximately 8:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:
Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.