With 6.8% CAGR, Face Shield Market Size to Hit US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028 | Report By IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global face shield market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2023-2028.

A face shield represents personal protective equipment (PPE) that is specifically designed to protect the face from specific hazards. The piece is padded, lightweight, and vented, which can be worn for extended durations, and is reusable several times. Some of the common materials used in the production of the face shield include polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PET-G), polycarbonate sheets, metals, etc. A face shield is manufactured by using die-cutting, laser-cutting, and water-jetting processes. It is extensively used to safeguard the face of wearers from physical and biological hazards, chemical splashes, energy and radiation, etc. Consequently, face shield finds wide-ranging applications in numerous industries, such as healthcare, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, chemical, etc.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Face Shield Market?

The widespread adoption of protective equipment by patients, nurses, and doctors to prevent the transmission of pathogens and cross-contaminations during medical examinations and surgeries is primarily driving the face shield market. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is propelling the need for safeguarding facial areas and associated mucous membranes, such as the nose, mouth, and eyes, from splashes, sprays, a spatter of body fluids, etc., which is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the growing utilization of face shields in the construction industry to offer general protection against dirt and debris and special protection during welding applications against radiation, spark, intense heat, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing integration of three-dimensional (3D) printing to augment the production of highly durable, sterilized, and reusable product variants for medical professionals and healthcare workers is anticipated to fuel the face shield market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material Type:

• Polycarbonate

• Cellulose Acetate

Breakup by Tier Type:

• Premium

• Medium

• Value

Breakup by Type:

• Disposable

• Reusable

Breakup by Product Type:

• Half Face Shield

• Full Face Shield

Breakup by End User:

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Construction

Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

• 3M Company

• Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

• Casco Bay Molding

• Gateway Safety Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• JBC Technologies Inc.

• KARAM Safety Private Limited

• Key Surgical Inc. (Steris plc)

• Medline Industries LP

• MSA Safety Incorporated

• Precept Medical Products Inc. (Aspen Surgical Products Inc.)

• Prestige Ameritech

• and Pyramex Safety Products LLC.

