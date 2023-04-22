Traffic Fatality: 2300 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the 2300 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the operator of a black Dodge Charger was travelling at a high rate of speed in the grass area between Anacostia Drive and the Anacostia River, which is under the South Capitol Street Bridge near the 2300 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The Dodge Charger drove off the east side seawall and plunged into the Anacostia River then submerged into the water. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Fireboat and MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit responded to the scene and recovered three occupants of the vehicle and removed the vehicle from the water. Once removed from the water, DCFEMS evaluated them, found no signs consistent with life, and they were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The operator of the vehicle has been identified as 45-year-old Artareihk Knight, of Clinton, MD.

The first passenger has been identified as 46-year-old Tim Juan Mundell, of Southeast, DC.

The second passenger’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###