AUTISM ALLIANCE OF MICHIGAN Hosts 12th Annual Michigan Shines For Autism Gala

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) will host the 12th annual Michigan Shines for Autism Gala at MotorCity Casino Hotel on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 6PM to 12AM. We are especially honored to have Huntington Bank join our long-standing partner, DTE Foundation, as a Presenting Sponsor this year as we heed the call for civil rights from the Autism community.

FIGHTING FOR CIVIL RIGHTS FOR BETTER LIVES

The Michigan Shines for Autism Gala is AAoM's largest fundraiser that raises over $1,000,000 annually to support their mission. This year is no different, but the mission has elevated. Defying generations of systemic biases and barriers, the Autism community is demanding access to their full civil and human rights. One in 36 Americans is on the Autism spectrum and 1 in 5 has a disability. Yet people with Autism continue to face biases and barriers that systematize poverty within and prejudice against the community. AAoM, along with partners in the disability community, have joined the fight for equity and inclusion in health care, education, employment, housing, and social acceptance. We have led on these issues for years and now we pull them under the banner of a civil rights movement.

"We are honored to have Huntington Bank sponsor our annual gala," says Colleen Allen, Ph.D., President & CEO of AAoM. "Their commitment to making the lives of people with autism better in our state is commendable. The support will allow us to help even more individuals who are challenged with navigating the service system, and/or facing educational and employment barriers."

The Gala will feature a star-studded cocktail hour in the Sound Board Theater as guests gather, listen to live music, and browse the silent auction. The evening then moves into the Grand Ballroom for a gourmet three course dinner, inspiring on-stage program, live auction, and a paddle raise. The night continues back into Sound Board with dancing, drinks, and late-night snacks alongside live music by Your Generation in Concert.

Join us to unite in this movement and demonstrate your support & advocacy for Michigan's Autism community. To purchase tickets and/or make a donation, visit MI Shines for Autism Gala.

ABOUT THE AUTISM ALLIANCE OF MICHIGAN

The Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) is a 501(c)(3) organization and trusted ally and partner for thousands of families dealing with Autism. AAoM's mission is to lead efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people affected by autism across their lifespan. We work to create a more accepting future for all people by cultivating a world rich in diverse abilities, talents, and ideas. An AAoM navigator can be reached at 877-463-2266 (AAOM) or email at navigator@aaomi.org. More information about AAoM can be found at http://www.autismallianceofmichigan.org

