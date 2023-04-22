NA Vice Chairman appreciates Cuban women’s contributions to revolutionary cause

VIETNAM, April 22 -

HAVANA – National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen. Trần Quang Phương had a meeting with Teresa María Amarelle Boué, Secretary General of the Cuban Women's Union (CUW) in Havana on Friday (local time).

The meeting took place within the framework of the official visit to Cuba by NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Phuong, who is a member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, congratulated the CWU on its achievements in and contributions to the revolutionary cause as well as in political and social activities in the Caribbean island nation.

He showed his admiration for the high percentage of Cuban female deputies in the 10th National Assembly at 55.3%, ranking second in the world, and hailed the Cuban revolution's achievements in promoting gender equality, as well as the Cuban Party and State's efforts to create favorable conditions for Cuban women to develop and participate in all aspects of social life at a very high rate.

The Vietnamese official expressed his hope that the women’s unions of the two countries would continue to promote their friendship and cooperation, contributing to the development of the traditional solidarity, friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba.

For her part, Amarelle Boué, who is a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Cuba, applauded the traditional friendship between the two countries over the past 60 years. She said that the Việt Nam Women's Union (VWU) and the CWU have had cooperation and exchanges for many years, contributing to the solidarity and friendship between the two countries cultivated by President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro.

Highlighting the Vietnamese people's heroic fighting spirit in the resistance wars to defend the Fatherland in the past, she said their efforts in nation building have always been a great encouragement for the Cuban people in general and the Cuban women in particular. VNS