Vietnamese, Cuban women's role in national development spotlighted

HAVANA — The role of Vietnamese and Cuban women in political and socio-economic life has been spotlighted at a seminar held by the Women's Unions of the two countries in Havana on Friday (local time).

Speaking at the event, Secretary General of the Cuban Women's Union Teresa María Amarelle Boué highlighted Cuba's gender equality achievements, especially the success of the national programme for women's progress and support to equality in economy, politics, culture, labour, family and other areas.

She said that in Cuba, women make up 62 per cent of university graduates, 67.2 per cent of technicians and professionals, and 45.4 per cent of the workforce in the public sector. Cuba also ranks second in the world in the proportion of women in the National Assembly (55.7 per cent) and the Council of State (52.4 per cent).

The Caribbean island nation is constantly striving to take action in support of gender equality and incorporate inclusive perspectives in social and public policy contexts, despite the increasing external sanctions, she said.

Amarelle Boué affirmed that the exchange of experience with Việt Nam in this field will contribute to strengthening the existing historical relations and implementing the actions committed in the cooperation agreement among feminist organisations of the two countries.

For her part, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Women's Union Đỗ Thị Thu Thảo said that women of the two countries have worked hard and made adequate contributions to the revolutionary cause in each country.

Vietnamese women admire and wish to learn from their Cuban peers' experience in all fields, she said.

In her speech at the event, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) General Director Vũ Việt Trang pointed to similarities betweenVietnamese and Cuban women as well as the likeness in the policies of the two countries towards the progress and increasing participation of women in social life.

Trang underlined the role of the press in connecting women worldwide and spreading the voice of women on issues of national, regional and international importance. She highlighted the VNA's efforts as the major external information service provider of Việt Nam which always seeks measures to effectively realise the Party and State's foreign policies and orientations, bringing Việt Nam closer to the world and the world closer to Việt Nam.

She proposed stronger investment in digital media with the goal of promoting the progress of women, along with enhancing digital transformation, and building a synchronous digital platform for people, especially women, to gain easier access to information. The VNA leader emphasised that a flat world with equal access to information will support gender equality in society. — VNS