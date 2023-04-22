Statement from Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Supreme Court Stay of Barriers to Mifepristone

“I am pleased that the United States Supreme Court has heard our resounding call and validated 20 years of science by staying this unprecedented legal attack on mifepristone. This decision not only brings justice to our residents’ right to choose and much-needed clarity to conflicting court rulings, but also supports what we all already knew from the beginning: mifepristone is safe and effective when terminating a pregnancy or treating a miscarriage, and no politically-motivated excuse can change that. While this is a victory for the health and safety of millions nationwide, our promise to you is that we will not rest on this achievement. Mifepristone will remain available nationwide without burdensome restrictions for now and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect and expand reproductive rights for anyone and everyone seeking abortion care here in New Jersey.”

