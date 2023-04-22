Federal Assistance for Tornado Survivors Tops $1.6 Million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two weeks after Tennessee was granted a major disaster declaration for the March 31 to April 1 storms and tornadoes, more than $1.60 million in federal assistance was approved for Tennessee homeowners, renters and business owners.

Assistance includes FEMA grants for individuals and families, and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Homeowners, renters and business owners who had damage and losses from the storms have until Tuesday, June 6, 2023, to apply for FEMA assistance and SBA disaster loans.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program for those whose homes were destroyed or left uninhabitable is key to the Tennessee recovery effort. The program, which is offered to eligible survivors in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties, aims to keep tornado-impacted communities intact. It will continue to provide support as survivors proceed through their long-term recovery.

Since the April 7 presidential disaster declaration, federal assistance approved for Tennessee survivors includes:

$1,454,806 under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program, including: $1,239,152 approved for housing assistance $215,654 approved for other needs such as medical and dental expenses, childcare, moving and storage, and other essential storm-related expenses

under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program, including: $149,600 approved in SBA disaster loans.

Disaster Recovery Centers began opening April 16 in the storm-damaged areas to provide survivors with information and advice about community, state and federal agencies that may assist them. State, FEMA and SBA specialists at the centers also help survivors update their existing FEMA applications and complete their SBA loan applications.

If you live or own a business in any of the counties designated for assistance, you may visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Find one here: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

In this disaster, FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement funding to eligible state, tribal and local government entities and nonprofit organizations including houses of worship in the 10 counties designated for emergency debris removal and emergency work to protect lives and secure property.

FEMA’s Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program, meaning FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75% of the eligible costs. The remaining 25% represents nonfederal funds.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, or funding for use in mitigating future hazards, is available statewide.

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.