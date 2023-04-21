Governor Hobbs Signals Strong Commitment to Making Arizona a National Leader of Semiconductor Manufacturing

PHOENIX- Yesterday, Governor Katie Hobbs attended the opening ceremony for a new Edwards manufacturing facility in Chandler. Edwards, the leading supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, will be crucial to the growing national effort to produce semiconductor chips right here in America. The facility is set to create 495 good-paying jobs for Arizonans.

“This facility represents Arizona’s burgeoning innovation economy,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “People want to bring their ideas and their business to Arizona. The world wants to invest here. Today is a sign of more great things to come, and echoes our decades-long history of anchoring the world’s semiconductor industry.”

The Edwards facility joins TSMC in Phoenix and LG in Queen Creek as major players in the Arizona-based semiconductor industry. With an eye on the future, Governor Hobbs is committed to ensuring Arizona is at the forefront of these major investments that create good paying jobs for Arizonans and stimulate our economy.