Frozen Pizza Market Outlook, Industry Size, Demand, Growth Prospects and Business Strategies 2023-2028

Frozen pizzas are prepared using yeasted flatbread dough and topped with chicken, ham, cheese, sauces and vegetables.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Frozen Pizza Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on frozen pizza market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global frozen pizza market size reached US$ 16.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

Frozen pizza is a pre-made pizza that is stored in a frozen state until ready to eat. It is a convenient option for individuals and families who want a quick and easy meal without the hassle of making pizza from scratch. It is available in various flavors and styles, including thin crust, deep dish, and stuffed crust. It is sold in grocery stores and can be cooked in a conventional oven, microwave, or grill.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods. In line with this, the growing trend towards frozen food products is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the busy lifestyles of consumers and the availability of a wide variety of frozen pizza brands and flavors are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the key players are offering healthier product options with low-calorie and high-protein options to cater to the health-conscious segment of consumers. Moreover, the rising health consciousness among consumers is leading to the emergence of gluten-free frozen pizza, strengthening the market. Besides, the changing food preference among millennials, the young generation, and the working-class population is offering lucrative opportunities for the market players. Additionally, the heavy investments in research and development activities by the market vendors for improvements in freezing technology are expected to provide a boost to the product demand worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc. (The Simply Good Foods Company)

Conagra Brands Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc. (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.)

Oetker GmbH

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. (Südzucker AG)

General Mills Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Nestlé S.A.

Newman's Own Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Frozen Pizza Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, crust type, size, product type, topping and distribution.

Breakup by Crust Type:

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Stuffed Crust

Others

Breakup by Size:

Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Frozen Pizza

Premium Frozen Pizza

Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Breakup by Topping:

Cheese

Meat

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Distribution:

Food Chain Services

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

