STATEMENT - Canada Revenue Agency's update on negotiations with Public Service Alliance of Canada - Union of Taxation Employees

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) entered mediated negotiations this week with the goal of reaching a fair deal with the Public Service Alliance of Canada – Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE) as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, the CRA has tried to get parties to return to in-person negotiations since Tuesday night. In the meantime, both parties have exchanged proposals focusing on CRA specific issues.

We continue to call on PSAC-UTE to return to the table so we can continue mediated negotiations. We remain ready to have productive discussions at any moment.

The Agency remains committed to working together with the PSAC-UTE to find areas of potential compromise and reach an agreement that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers. That is and always has been our goal.

Earlier this week, the CRA presented a fair, competitive offer for wage increases to the PSAC-UTE, in line with the current offer being negotiated between the PSAC and Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, on the recommendations of the third–party Public Interest Commission. CRA's offer includes a 9% wage increase over three years.

Since the beginning, the CRA has committed to being transparent with Canadians about impacts to services, and Canadians can consult the Contact Us and Labour disruptions impact at the Canada Revenue Agency pages for more information as the situation continues to evolve.

The CRA values the important role its employees from across the country play in delivering services to Canadians, recognizes their important contributions, and remains committed to reaching an agreement at the bargaining table that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

