Updated with Video Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:24 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The employees complied and the suspect took money then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and this video:

https://youtu.be/sofAN7rrNmw

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.