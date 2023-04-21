Submit Release
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues Statement on Supreme Court Issuing Stay in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement after the Supreme Court issued a stay temporarily pausing lower court rulings in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA from going into effect:   

“Today's action from the Supreme Court is an important step in the right direction as we vigorously fight to defend the FDA’s independent, expert authority to review, approve, and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs. We are confident the law is on our side and remain focused on prevailing in court.

"Mifepristone remains approved and available as this case winds through the courts. We will never stop fighting to preserve women’s rights to access the health care they need and Americans’ rights to access safe and effective medicine.”

