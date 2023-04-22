Press Releases

04/21/2023

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Statements on U.S. Supreme Court Stay Protecting Access to Medication Abortion

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz released the following statements regarding today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to freeze lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on medication abortions:

Governor Lamont said, “Decisions on reproductive healthcare should only be made between a patient and their doctor without the interference of politicians or politically-motivated judges. Today’s Supreme Court decision to preserve access to mifepristone is the right course for the court to take before making a monumental decision on Americans’ access to healthcare, particularly when Americans have been safely using this medication for decades with the support of their doctors. This stay will provide the U.S. Department of Justice and medical experts added time to prove that this medication is safe and is only being challenged for political reasons. While this stay was the right action to take today, I remain disappointed and upset that we are even having this conversation decades after the FDA determined mifepristone is safe and effective. We will continue to do everything we can in Connecticut to ensure that patients and providers have the ability to seek and offer this care.”

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said, “Today is a victory for those who have watched as courts and legislatures across the country chip away at their rights and freedoms. We want to be very clear at a time when there may be confusion – mifepristone, a safe and effective drug that has been used by more than five million patients over the last 20 years – will continue to be available indefinitely as the appeals process continues. This decision ensures access to safe abortions continue – especially for those in our most vulnerable populations – in communities of color, indigenous communities, and those in rural areas. We knew overturning Roe was just the beginning, but now it’s clear that these dangerous and all-out attacks on the right to access essential healthcare in our courts and legislatures will stop at nothing – but Connecticut will not stop fighting.”