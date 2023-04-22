Newsquawk, the leading provider of real-time audio news and analysis, announced today that it is offering Trade the News subscribers a free 14 day trial of its service, along with a price match guarantee. This comes in response to the prolonged outage of Trade the News, which has left many traders struggling to stay up-to-date with breaking news and analysis.

Newsquawk is known for its reliable and high-quality news coverage, which is available 24/5, and is trusted by traders worldwide. The company's team of experienced analysts provide real-time market-moving news, analysis and commentary, as well as economic data, and corporate news.

In contrast, Trade the News users have faced a prolonged outage of the service, which has left them without access to real-time news and analysis. The outage has been a significant setback for many traders, who were using Trade the News in an effort to stay informed about market-moving events.

"We understand that many Trade the News users are struggling to stay up-to-date with market-moving events, and we want to help," said a spokesperson for Newsquawk. "That's why we are offering Trade the News subscribers a free 14 day trial of our service, along with a price match guarantee. We believe that our service is superior to Trade the News in both content and reliability, and we are confident that traders will see the value in our offering."

Newsquawk's service is available on a subscription basis, with plans starting at just $174 per month. The company offers a range of subscription options to suit the needs of traders of all levels, from novice to professional. With its superior news coverage, reliable platform, and experienced analysts, Newsquawk is the go-to source for traders who want to stay ahead of the curve.

To take advantage of the free 14 day trial and price match offer, Trade the News subscribers can visit the competitor discount page on Newsquawk and submit a switch request form and a Newsquawk sales representative will be in touch. Trade the News subscribers can also sign up for the standard trial for immediate access and simply email sales@newsquawk.com with a copy of their latest invoice to be enabled for this special offer. Newsquawk's team of experts is available to help traders get started and answer any questions they may have.

