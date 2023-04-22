Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct Release Q1 2023 Edition of Quarterly Data Review, Revealing Bank Turmoil's Ripple Effect on Commercial Real Estate

Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct released the third edition of the Quarterly Data Review (QDR), taking a deep dive into the recent banking sector turmoil to determine its impact on commercial real estate.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, and Commercial Real Estate Direct, a publication that brings high-end news and information to CRE professionals, released the third edition of the Quarterly Data Review (QDR), a recap of the activity in the CRE finance markets in Q1 2023. Access the QDR here: https://www.trepp.com/q1-2023-quarterly-data-review.

Featuring data and analysis from researchers at the two commercial real estate information companies, Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct, the Quarterly Data Review is a magazine built with the idea of incorporating all quarterly market data in one place.

In the latest issue of the Quarterly Data Review, the Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct teams delve into what the industry can expect in the upcoming months in terms of mortgage maturities. And given the unusual challenges faced by office properties, the issue takes a hard look at that sector, evaluating upcoming lease and mortgage maturities.

"As the commercial real estate market is facing several headwinds, including a softening economy, higher interest rates, and weaker demand for office space. Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct have put together a variety of data sets that we hope will help our readers make better-informed decisions," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct.

The report takes a deep dive into the recent banking sector turmoil to determine its impact on commercial real estate. The magazine features stories highlighting CRE lending volumes and office troubles, which is pushing delinquency volumes to rise. The issue also covers special servicing volumes and mortgage REIT loan originations, CMBS issuance, and more.

Download Trepp and CRE Direct's QDR here: https://www.trepp.com/q1-2023-quarterly-data-review.

For more information on the QDR, email press@trepp.com or visit https://www.trepp.com/. Follow @TreppWire and @crenewstweets on Twitter for daily CRE and CMBS market updates.

About Trepp

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, Dallas, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

About Commercial Real Estate Direct

Commercial Real Estate Direct, a subsidiary of Trepp, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Each day, its seasoned staff of editors and real estate journalists delivers up-to-date market intelligence on the mortgage business, equity raising, investment sales, and CMBS. CRE Direct also provides its readers with actionable data through its Property Sales Database, which details more than 25,500 large property transactions, CMBS Pricing Matrix, the industry's only weekly pricing survey, and the CMBS Pipeline, a calendar of upcoming transactions with historical pricing information.

Media Contact

Riley Cox, Trepp, 212-754-1010, press@trepp.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Trepp Inc.