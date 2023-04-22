United States Foreign Military Sales Analysis Report 2023: Stable Growth Due to the Ongoing Russo-Ukrainian Crisis - Snapshot of FMS Activities, Market Participants, Key Customers, and Future Outlook

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,946 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Foreign Military Sales Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) market in the United States.
The study provides a snapshot of FMS activities, market participants, key customers, and future outlook. It explores industry trends, offers examples of FMS contracts across all categories, and highlights major arms categories projected to drive FMS growth in the United States. The report also analyzes the market's growth opportunities, potential restraints, and technology interests.
The US FMS market is mature, with established defense manufacturers and limited opportunities for new entrants. The industry is projected to register stable growth owing to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian crisis and the growing perception of regional security threats in the volatile geopolitical climate.
Leading economies are expected to prioritize military capabilities modernization and upgrades, focusing on air and maritime domains. The report emphasizes the need for partnerships with prospective customer nations to stay competitive as FMS customers focus on the indigenization of defense technologies.
Major arms contracted through FMS are grouped into six categories:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
4. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7x0vn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-foreign-military-sales-analysis-report-2023-stable-growth-due-to-the-ongoing-russo-ukrainian-crisis---snapshot-of-fms-activities-market-participants-key-customers-and-future-outlook-301803977.html
SOURCE Research and Markets