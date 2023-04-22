Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,946 in the last 365 days.

United States Foreign Military Sales Analysis Report 2023: Stable Growth Due to the Ongoing Russo-Ukrainian Crisis - Snapshot of FMS Activities, Market Participants, Key Customers, and Future Outlook

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Foreign Military Sales Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) market in the United States.

The study provides a snapshot of FMS activities, market participants, key customers, and future outlook. It explores industry trends, offers examples of FMS contracts across all categories, and highlights major arms categories projected to drive FMS growth in the United States. The report also analyzes the market's growth opportunities, potential restraints, and technology interests.

The US FMS market is mature, with established defense manufacturers and limited opportunities for new entrants. The industry is projected to register stable growth owing to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian crisis and the growing perception of regional security threats in the volatile geopolitical climate.

Leading economies are expected to prioritize military capabilities modernization and upgrades, focusing on air and maritime domains. The report emphasizes the need for partnerships with prospective customer nations to stay competitive as FMS customers focus on the indigenization of defense technologies.

Major arms contracted through FMS are grouped into six categories:

  • Fixed Wing Aircraft
  • Missiles
  • Weapons
  • Ships
  • C4ISR
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Foreign Military Sales Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview
  • Market Segmentation
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Foreign Military Sales Analysis
  • Foreign Military Sales Contract Analysis
  • Contract Type
  • Top Contracting Departments
  • Market Share Analysis - Competitive Landscape
  • Top Market Segmentation
  • Top Companies per Market Segmentation
  • Top Foreign Military Sales Customers
  • Top Foreign Military Sales Contracts
  • Top FMS Product Categories by Segmentation
  • Foreign Military Sales - Representative Contracts
  • Foreign Military Sales - Companies to Watch

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Maritime Security Requirements
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Air and Missile Defense
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Supplies and Munition Replenishment

4. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7x0vn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-foreign-military-sales-analysis-report-2023-stable-growth-due-to-the-ongoing-russo-ukrainian-crisis---snapshot-of-fms-activities-market-participants-key-customers-and-future-outlook-301803977.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

United States Foreign Military Sales Analysis Report 2023: Stable Growth Due to the Ongoing Russo-Ukrainian Crisis - Snapshot of FMS Activities, Market Participants, Key Customers, and Future Outlook

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more