Introducing $PepeDoge: The Most Memeable Dog Coin in the History of Dog Crypto Coins

New York, NY, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched on April 21, 2023 - Pepe Doge, a new meme cryptocurrency coin, launched with the aim of becoming the most memeable dog coin in the history of dog crypto coins. The coin is named after Pepe, one of the most popular internet memes of all time. The project aims to keep dog coins as the king of all meme coins.

Pepe Doge is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that runs on the Ethereum chain (ETH). The project aims to revolutionize the world of dog coins by creating a fun and engaging community-driven project that is centered around memes.

Pepe Doge launched with no presale and zero taxes. They burnt their liquidity pool and renounced their contract. The Pepe Doge team consists of a group of experienced developers and marketers who are passionate about meme culture and cryptocurrency. The team has worked tirelessly to create a unique and innovative project that is designed to capture the attention of the meme-loving crypto community.

Pepe Doge's tokenomics are designed to incentivize holders to participate in the project and contribute to its growth. The coin has a total supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens. The tokens are distributed as follows:

93.1% of the tokens were sent to the liquidity pool

6.9% of the tokens will be reserved for exchange listings, bridges and liquidity pools

Pepe Doge is more than just a cryptocurrency; it's a movement. Their community is rallying behind the goal of getting their token price to 0.01 cent. The project has a vibrant and active community that is constantly coming up with new and creative memes to promote the coin. Pepe Doge holders are encouraged to participate in community events, such as meme contests, to earn rewards and help spread the word about the project. They believe that Pepe Doge has the potential to become the most memeable dog coin in the history of dog crypto coins and are dedicated to making that vision a reality.

To learn more about Pepe Doge, visit the official website: https://www.pepedoge.net .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

