April 21, 2023 - PITS Global Data Recovery Services, a leading provider of data recovery solutions, has achieved great success in recovering data from failed helium hard drives. Helium hard drives are a relatively new technology that offer higher storage capacity and improved performance compared to traditional hard drives. However, they are also more prone to failure due to their complex design and sensitive components.

Despite the challenges posed by helium hard drives, PITS Global Data Recovery Services has successfully recovered data from a significant number of failed drives. Their team of experts has developed specialized techniques and tools to recover data from even the most difficult cases.

"We are proud to have achieved such a remarkable success rate in recovering data from failed helium hard drives," said Zeydulla, CEO of PITS Global Data Recovery Services. "Our team of experts has put in countless hours of hard work and dedication to develop the necessary skills and techniques to tackle these challenging cases."

PITS Global Data Recovery Services has a proven track record of providing reliable and efficient data recovery solutions to businesses and individuals around the world. Their state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology enable them to recover data from a wide range of devices, including hard drives, solid-state drives, RAID arrays, and more.



PITS Global Data Recovery Services has multiple locations around the world, including New York and Texas in the USA, as well as Germany and Turkey. They have state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology at each location to provide efficient and reliable data recovery solutions for businesses and individuals. In addition to their physical locations, they also offer remote data recovery services for customers who cannot physically visit one of their locations.

