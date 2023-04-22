Hansen secures $50M for public broadband

OLYMPIA — Washington state tribes, public utility & port districts, towns, cities and counties will see $50 million more in state funding for public broadband services following passage of the state’s biennial Capital Budget today. The provision, championed by State Rep. Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island), will ensure more Washington families have access to affordable, reliable broadband.

“Broadband has become as essential to our lives as any other public utility, like water or power,” said Hansen. “Whether it’s for school, work, or connecting with your doctor, everyone needs affordable, high-speed broadband. We should support public entities—public utility districts, tribes, cities, and more—in providing broadband directly to the public.”

In 2021, the Legislature passed Hansen’s bipartisan Public Broadband Act (HB 1336), which first allowed full public broadband in the state of Washington. Last year, Hansen also helped secure $100M in the supplemental capital budget for public broadband programs, with a particular focus on underserved areas.

“We applaud Rep. Hansen’s work to make this important funding available to help the state meet its goals to get Washington’s communities connected to the internet,” said George Caan, Washington Public Utility District Association Executive Director. “These funds will be used to leverage the federal investment in broadband infrastructure to bring this essential service to everyone.”

“The Suquamish Tribe greatly appreciates Rep. Hansen and the legislature’s dedication to ensuring adequate and feasible broadband access across the state,” said Suquamish Councilmember Sammy Mabe. “The Suquamish Tribe looks forward to partnering on the use of these funds to further access in underserved areas.”

The Capital Budget was approved by the House unanimously. Full details of the budget can be found by clicking here.

# # #