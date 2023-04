Alex Fopiano Promoted to Assistant Treasurer at Brookline Bancorp

BROOKLINE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Brookline Bancorp announced today the promotion of Alex Fopiano to Assistant Treasurer. Fopiano, who has been a valued member of the Brookline Bancorp team for over six years, will now oversee the bank's treasury operations and help manage its liquidity and interest rate risk.Prior to this promotion, Fopiano served as Senior Financial Analyst and Treasury Manager at Brookline Bancorp, where he demonstrated his expertise in finance and banking. He has been instrumental in helping the bank maintain its strong financial position while delivering excellent customer service.In his new role as Assistant Treasurer, Fopiano will be responsible for developing and implementing treasury policies and procedures, as well as ensuring the bank's compliance with regulatory requirements. He will also work closely with the senior management team to manage the bank's liquidity and interest rate risk.Brookline Bancorp is a publicly traded bank holding company with approximately $8 billion in assets. The company operates 33 branch locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, providing a range of financial services to individuals and businesses. With Fopiano's promotion, the bank is poised for continued growth and success.Alex Fopiano has over a decade of experience as a Treasury professional and is well-versed in both ALM & budgeting as well as bank portfolio management. Mr. Fopiano began his career in 2008 as an Analyst Intern for Logan Circle. He graduated from Bentley University’s McCallum Graduate School of Business with his MS in Quantitative Finance.###For more information about Brookline Bancorp, please visit their website at https://www.brooklinebank.com/ To learn more about Alex Fopiano, you can visit his Linkedin profile XXX