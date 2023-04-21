Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,955 in the last 365 days.

Press release: Mexico City and California advance partnership on climate action with signing of new MOU

For Immediate Release: April 21, 2023

Media Contact: Kalin Kipling-Mojaddedi, California Environmental Protection Agency, kalin.kipling@calepa.ca.gov

A photo of three people signing an MOU.

Today, leaders of the Environment of the Government of Mexico City (SEDEMA), the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) and the California Energy Commission (CEC) signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation on energy, environmental protection and climate action. The new version replaces the previous one signed in 2019.

Gathered at Quinta Colorada in Bosque de Chapultepec, Secretary of the Environment of Mexico City Dr. Marina Robles García, California Secretary for Environmental Protection Yana García and California Energy Commissioner Andrew McAllister met to sign the MOU, which seeks to strengthen climate action and environmental protection in both jurisdictions through the sharing of information and best practices.

Specific areas of focus of the MOU include:

  • Energy efficiency
  • Emissions monitoring, reporting, verification and enforcement
  • Clean energy technology and alternatives
  • Climate change
  • Air quality
  • Waste management
  • Circular economy

For Mexico City Secretary of the Environment Dr. Robles García, this MOU shows that “it is important to send a strong message to humanity that it is possible to transform lives, it is possible to open doors to the future, which I believe is the challenge we face as humanity. Mexico City and California’s collaboration proves that we can work together for a common and better environment and serve as an inspiration to others.”

“Today’s MOU formalizes California and Mexico City’s deep partnership and shared commitment to rapid decarbonization and transitioning to a clean energy economy. It also lays the groundwork for renewed cross-governmental collaboration on climate action, environmental protection and energy,” said Yana Garcia, California’s Secretary for Environmental Protection. “This marker of our cooperation comes at a time of increased urgency across the globe to take collective action to protect our planet for future generations. CalEPA looks forward to sharing our expertise with our counterparts in Mexico City and to continuing to strengthen our partnership in the years ahead.”

“The renewal of this MOU allows us to continue important policy exchanges and technical projects with our partners in Mexico,” said Commissioner Andrew McAllister. “Together we will advance toward our shared energy goals, strengthen our economic and academic partnerships, and honor our deep cultural ties.”

After the signing, Mexico City and California will begin discussion of a workplan.

This new MOU, which is in force until Oct. 4, 2024, highlights the urgency of climate action; Mexico City and California’s shared goals of reducing pollution; and the importance of international partnership between all levels of government in tackling climate change.

You just read:

Press release: Mexico City and California advance partnership on climate action with signing of new MOU

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more