Fish and Game concludes winter feeding in southeast Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game will be wrapping up winter feeding operations for deer and elk in the Southeast Region effective April 21, 2023. Feeding first began in the region on Feb. 3 as winter conditions were becoming more severe, especially in Caribou, Bear Lake, and Franklin counties.

In the hardest hit areas, a total of 23 sites were established to feed deer, and several more were set-up for elk. A summary of feeding efforts, including number of deer and elk fed, amounts of food dispersed, and other information will be prepared and shared with the public at a later date. This summary will also include estimated fawn and calf survival for the Southeast Region.

Idaho Fish and Game sincerely thanks those local, state, federal, and county agencies as well as private landowners and volunteers that have provided assistance with these authorized feeding operations over the winter. A special thanks goes to the staff at Bear Lake State Park for their tremendous support and manpower provided to these feeding efforts on state park grounds.

Outdoor recreationists are reminded that springtime is still hard on big game. Fat reserves are depleted, making animals vulnerable when disturbed. Please give them their space while enjoying your springtime adventures. And, if hiking with dogs, remember it is unlawful to allow your dogs to harass or chase big game.

Please note that Tex Creek, Georgetown, and Montpelier Wildlife Management Areas remain closed to human entry until further notice.