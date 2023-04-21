China's Hainan Mining Unveils Its Advanced Hydrogen Mineral Phase Transformation System

On February 24th, the completion ceremony of the main equipment of the 2 million tons/year Hydrogen Mineral Phase Transformation system for the Hainan Mining Co., Ltd. Shilu Iron Ore renovation project was held in Changjiang, Hainan.

It is reported that Hainan Mining has abundant mineral resources, and its Shilu Iron Ore mine is famous for its large reserves and high-grade iron ore, known as China's largest rich iron ore production base. Shilu Iron Ore was established in 1939, covering a total area of 60 square kilometers, with iron ore reserves of about 300 million tons. By August 2017, the upper part of the rich ore had been basically excavated, and the lower part of the lean ore faced problems such as complex mineral composition, low purity of iron ore particles, and uneven distribution of fine-grained minerals. To solve these problems and realize the development and utilization of lean ore, Hainan Mining has renovated the existing beneficiation plant to add a 2-million-ton-per-year Hydrogen Mineral Phase Transformation. The project adopts Hydrogen Mineral Phase Transformation technology jointly developed by Northeastern University and Shanghai Milestone Technology Co., Ltd. The construction of the project is undertaken by Shanghai Milestone Technology Co., Ltd., with a total investment of 510 million yuan, an average annual profit of 164 million yuan after production, the grade of iron concentrate will be increased from the original 62.5% to above 65%, and the iron metal recovery rate will be increased from the original 60% to 85%. This will significantly enhance Hainan Mining's core competitiveness and profitability, contribute outstanding value to Hainan Mining's transformation and development, Hainan Free Trade Port construction, economic and social development, and the promotion of green transformation of development, and lead the development direction of clean and efficient utilization of hard-to-separate iron ore resources at home and abroad.

With the continuous mining and utilization of global high-quality iron ore, the average grade of iron ore is declining year by year, a large amount of low-grade hard-to-separate iron ore cannot be effectively utilized, and major steel mills have higher and higher quality requirements for raw materials, making high-quality iron ore and iron concentrate products the main demand. Therefore, improving the concentrate yield by utilizing low-grade, hard-to-separate iron ore through technological transformation is an urgent need for enterprises. The Hydrogen Mineral Phase Transformation technology uses hydrogen-rich gas as a reducing agent to transform hematite, limonite, and siderite into magnetite, and then obtain high-quality iron concentrate through separation, achieving efficient utilization of hard-to-separate iron ore resources. The technology has outstanding advantages such as high metal recovery rate, large production capacity, low carbon and environmental protection, and a high degree of automation. It solves technical difficulties faced by conventional iron ore magnetization roasting technology, including large differences in reduction characteristics and effects of various iron minerals; weak reducing atmosphere and low efficiency in the same furnace chamber of heating and reduction; coarse particle size, slow reaction rate, high energy consumption, and high pollution. The Hydrogen Mineral Phase Transformation technology may potentially replace conventional roasting equipment such as rotary kilns and shaft furnaces on a large scale. The technology can also process hard-to-separate iron ore that cannot be recovered by conventional, magnetic, flotation and has been successfully applied in some domestic and foreign iron mines and coastal imported iron ore beneficiation plants in China. According to market research, at present, Shanghai Milestone Technology Co., Ltd. is the only company in the world that has a complete set of Hydrogen Mineral Phase Transformation technology support and equipment manufacturing and installation. With the gradual emergence of the technological advantages, it is believed that in the near future, Hydrogen Mineral Phase Transformation technology will dominate the field of hard-to-separate iron ore processing.

