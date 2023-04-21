Submit Release
Chord Energy Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 4, 2023

HOUSTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. CHRD ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in:                     

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:             

412-317-6061

Conference ID:     

7946962


Website:                 

www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 11, 2023 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:       

877-344-7529

Intl. replay:             

412-317-0088

Replay access:       

8634496

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 9, 2023:                       

Citi Energy and Climate Technology Conference

May 16-17, 2023:             

TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference  

May 23, 2023:                   

Goldman Sachs Eighth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference

May 23, 2023:                   

Wells Fargo Energy Conference

June 6, 2023:                     

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference

June 20-23, 2023:             

JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

Contact:
For further information: Daniel E. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael H. Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations, (281) 404-9600

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-may-4-2023-301804432.html

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.

